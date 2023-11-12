The Johnston & Co. Building on Taupō Quay took home the Supreme Award at the Whanganui Regional Heritage Awards. Photo / Finn Williams

The Johnston & Co. Building on Taupō Quay took home the Supreme Award at the Whanganui Regional Heritage Awards. Photo / Finn Williams

Restoration work by the owners of the Johnston & Co. building on Taupō Quay was rewarded with the top prize at the Whanganui Regional Heritage Awards.

The building at 49 Taupō Quay won the Supreme Award at a ceremony at Whanganui Collegiate School, which also won owners Dmytro Dizhur & Martha Giaretton a glass trophy by local artist Katie Brown.

Originally built in 1914 for Messrs. Johnston & Co. shipping, trade and insurance company, the four-storey building was intricately linked to Whanganui’s economic development in the early 20th century.

Dizhur & Giaretton bought the building in 2018.

Since March 2020, it has undergone earthquake strengthening and a full restoration.

The building has recently become occupied by The Burrow, which has opened up a boutique home store, The Burrow Select, in the front of the building, with plans to open a wine bar, The Burrow Cellars in the back overlooking the Whanganui River.

As well as the retail space, the first floor is an office space, while the second floor has two large New York-style apartments and the top floor has a penthouse apartment.

The building was also first equal in the Public Realm - Saved and Restored category and second in the Seismic Award.

MC of the awards and Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust chair, Helen Craig, said the awards were held to celebrate and reward those in the region who invested in preserving its history, heritage and culture.

“We also hope others will get behind history and heritage preservation because of the awards,” she said.

Craig was not involved in the judging for the awards, which was undertaken by 15 judges split into different groups for each of the eight awards categories.

“They reviewed each written application, visited each site, and interviewed those involved,” Craig said.

“They assessed each application on a range of measures, it’s not a beauty or popularity contest.

“Competition was fierce and we can’t recognise everyone who entered. But thank you for giving to our community.”

A special mention was given to the awards’ naming rights sponsor, Dale Pullen of Bushy Park Homestead and Heritage trustee Ann Petherick, who was the manager and main organiser of the awards.

Winners:

Supreme Award: Johnston & Co. Building, 49 Taupō Quay - owners Dmytro Dizhur & Marta Giaretton.

Domestic - Saved & Restored: First Place - Tahawhai, Riverbank Rd - owners Sharon & David Warburton. Merit - Halswell St - owner Jude Buller. Merit - Bayly House, Campbell St - owner Julie Johnston.

Public Realm -Saved and Restored: First-equal - Jane Winstone Chapel, Jane Winston - owner Ryman Healthcare. First-equal - Johnston & Co. Building - owners Dmytro Dizhur & Martha Giaretton. Merit: 38/44 Drews Ave - owner Hadleigh Reid. Merit - The Braeburn - owners Scott Phillips & Trudy Reeves.

Heritage Tourism: First Place - Whanganui Tours & Mail Run - owner Tracy Marshall. Second Place - Snowy Waters Lodge, Raetihi. Merit - Durie Hill Elevator. Merit - Whanganui Regional Museum.

Outstanding Contribution to Heritage: First - Whanganui Collegiate School Museum & Archives. Second - Historic Whanganui Rate (Property) Rolls Database Project. Third - Author Noel Petherick, Whanganui Club 140 Years.

Seismic Award: First - Whanganui Collegiate School, Big School Building. Second - Johnson & Co. Building. Merit - Jane Winston Chapel.

Māori Realm: First Place - Whanganui Tours & Mail Run. Merit - Waka Maumahara mo Pura McGregor Sculpture, Virginia Lake Trust Inc.