Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

100-year-old Whanganui pine trees cut down next to cemetery

3 minutes to read
Matt Dowers pulls the chainsaw out just before a loud crack is heard and the tree starts to topple towards the ground where, on connection, it makes a loud boom. Photo / Bevan Conley

Matt Dowers pulls the chainsaw out just before a loud crack is heard and the tree starts to topple towards the ground where, on connection, it makes a loud boom. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

Anyone near the Heads Rd cemetery on Monday would have heard a resounding boom as tall leaning pine trees, believed to be about 100 years old, were brought down.

Arborists from Whanganui District Council contractor

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.