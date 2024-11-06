Air freight services are one of the potential future opportunities for Whanganui exporters. Photo / Alanah Brown Photography

Air freight services are one of the potential future opportunities for Whanganui exporters. Photo / Alanah Brown Photography

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners and New Zealand Trade & Enterprise are inviting businesses to have a say in improving Whanganui’s trade capability.

Whanganui’s export practices are being mapped out to find the best methods to improve export capability in the region to boost economic development.

Whanganui & Partners is inviting local businesses and those interested in overseas markets to an information evening on Thursday, November 14, where an Export Map Survey will be released. The survey offers exporters an opportunity to influence future infrastructure.

A trip to Whanganui’s sister city Toowoomba has prompted Whanganui & Partners to consider the implementation of air freight services.

“The activation of Wellcamp Airport has had positive ramifications up to two hours away and the direct freight flights to Asia have really amplified the export landscape,” Whanganui & Partners agribusiness strategic lead Colleen Ervine said.