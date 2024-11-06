Advertisement
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Business

Whanganui exporters invited to influence new trade infrastructure

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Air freight services are one of the potential future opportunities for Whanganui exporters. Photo / Alanah Brown Photography

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners and New Zealand Trade & Enterprise are inviting businesses to have a say in improving Whanganui’s trade capability.

Whanganui’s export practices are being mapped out to find the best methods to improve export capability in the region to boost economic development.

Whanganui & Partners is inviting local businesses and those interested in overseas markets to an information evening on Thursday, November 14, where an Export Map Survey will be released. The survey offers exporters an opportunity to influence future infrastructure.

A trip to Whanganui’s sister city Toowoomba has prompted Whanganui & Partners to consider the implementation of air freight services.

“The activation of Wellcamp Airport has had positive ramifications up to two hours away and the direct freight flights to Asia have really amplified the export landscape,” Whanganui & Partners agribusiness strategic lead Colleen Ervine said.

Other potential additions to infrastructure include greater support for online export services.

“There are non-perishable goods that still demand better infrastructure, like online services, which may require higher specification bandwidth or switching.”

The launch event will include information from NZTE on the latest developments and opportunities for Whanganui exports, including growing and high-potential markets. There will be a discussion with a successful local exporter and an interactive Q&A session.

Dr Emma Bugden, who manages Whanganui’s Unesco City of Design designation, will present the new visual brand identity and seal that exporters can use for product design and marketing.

The information evening and launch on November 14 is designed for exporters of tangible products. There will be a separate launch for online products and services on November 26 with Alan Nixon of Whanganui Tech Network.

Interested businesses should call Whanganui & Partners or email colleen.ervine@whanganuiandpartners.nz or tim.easton@whanganuiandpartners.nz.

