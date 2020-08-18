Motorists should take extreme care on the roads as wild weather being experienced in Northland is expected to continue into tomorrow.

MetService has forecast gale-force winds and heavy rain to sweep through the region and Auckland throughout the day, with the possibility of surface flooding particularly in low-lying areas.

A fallen tree on Russell Rd near Helena Bay is blocking the road and Whangārei District Council contractors expect to re-open the road by lunch time today.

A slip on Wright Rd that was blocking one lane has come down further and contractors are on their way.

They expect to clear the road at some stage today.

Whananaki North Rd in Hikurangi, near Hailes Road is flooded, and not passable at this stage.

This is at the spot that usually floods and road workers will be putting up signs soon.

Emergency services this morning responded to an incident on Wilson Ave by Mander Park in Whangārei where a Nissan Safari crashed through a wooden fence and went nose first into a stream right beside a culvert under State Highway One on Western Hills Dr.

It's understood the driver escaped unhurt.

Police are unable to say at this stage whether the incident is weather-related but MetService said Northlanders should expect a power-packed day of wind and rain until tomorrow.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Northland until 5pm today.

Winds gusting at 124km/h were recorded in Cape Reinga yesterday afternoon, with gusts of 75km/h recorded in Kaitaia.