Fire crews across the Bay of Plenty were kept busy overnight as wild weather battered the region.

As trees came down and debris was flung across roads, crews were called to about five separate weather-related incidents within 12 hours.

Flooding in the Hikuai area as a result of the heavy rain. Photo / Stacey Lee Clarke

The Coromandel Penisula was hit the hardest, with roads closed and flooding.

The Kopu area had the largest amount of rainfall in the whole country, with a whopping 204mm within 24 hours.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council put out a morning update saying people should expect delays on the roads due to slips and flooding.

"As expected, we've been hit with some heavy wind and rain resulting in surface flooding and slips making driving conditions hazardous."

State Highway 25 was open at this stage, however, there were various slips and debris on the roads across the district, particularly on the Kopu-Hikuai and between Tairua-Whitianga.

Rangihau Rd in Coroglen was closed due to a large slip located roughly 5km up the road. It was not expected to be cleared until 3pm.

Where has seen the most rain? Graphic shows 24 hour totals to 7am, from gauges and gauge-corrected-radar data. More rain to come for Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, and spreading into Gisborne. Rain eases for Northland this morning. https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^TA pic.twitter.com/r2uk0MFkzd — MetService (@MetService) May 31, 2020

Tairua residents were asked to conserve water as the rivers were carrying a lot of sediment which means the water treatment plant has to work hard to treat the water.

"The volume of safe, clean drinking water that can be produced when the sediment load in the rivers is high, is lower than under normal circumstances."

Meanwhile, in the eastern Bay of Plenty, strong winds caused trees to fall across the road on State Highway 30.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews had been at the scene cleaning up for about an hour after the slip at 6.38am today.

He said a crew had also been tasked to a weather-related incident in Ōhope, where they spent over an hour helping an occupant after a door blew in.