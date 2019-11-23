A DOG'S LIFE

COMMENT:

Feelings rule. Feelings are the ringmaster. In life's big top - the canvas optimistically striped but worn by wind and weather - feelings crack the whip and run the show.

We might like to think there are other ringmasters - dear old Reason perhaps in his fustian coat and fob watch, or pompous Morality, always dressed for church on the front but as naked as the day he was born behind - but we would be wrong.

When Feelings take over, Reason, Morality, Duty and the rest run gibbering under the bleachers and out the tent, into the wind

