Grab your raincoats and secure the loose firewood, the Bay of Plenty will be having wet and windy Wednesday.

Across the Bay of Plenty rain today may accumulate and could later come with a warning in some places.

MetService has warned of the chance of downpours and sudden thunderstorms in localised areas across the region are possible.

From late morning to this evening, northerly winds could become severe gales in exposed places.

Advertisement

A deepening low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea is forecast to move southeast across the North Island today, then move away to the southeast of New Zealand early Thursday.



A wet and windy day ahead for the top two-thirds of the country with thunderstorms over the Tasman Sea to the west. ^PL pic.twitter.com/sKzpaNNPrd — MetService (@MetService) June 4, 2019

This low-pressure system is what will bring the brief periods of heavy rain, localised downpours, sudden thunderstorms and strong northerly winds.

This will also affect other parts of the northern half of the North Island.

Strong and cold southerly winds will then have us reach for our gloves and beanies and this is forecast to spread north across central and northern New Zealand.

MetService has advised Bay of Plenty residents to keep up to date with the latest severe weather.

Severe weather watch areas for tomorrow. A deep low will move across the North Island. More details here https://t.co/bcFLKY4OUU. ^SG pic.twitter.com/lszHxtnZK5 — MetService (@MetService) June 4, 2019

Driving in the rain

-Make sure lights, brakes and wipers work

-Dip headlights when driving

-Increase following distance to four seconds

-Put on demister to prevent foggy windows

-Watch out for spray from other cars even when it has stopped raining