

Good weather, summer concerts, cruise ships and campgrounds packed to the rafters ... Tauranga is set for a busy weekend before many holidaymakers head back to work.

Papamoa Beach Resort owner Bruce Crosby said the campground had been "chocka" right up until this weekend.

However, he said there were a few camping spots "here and there" from next week as most people started to head home after the holidays.

"Most people come in on Boxing Day and leave about this weekend as most people go back to work on Monday," he said.

Advertisement

It was the same at Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park.

Manager Mark Hales said the campsite underneath Mauao was full, with a few available sites for a night or two up until next weekend.

"We have been full since Boxing Day," he said.

A total of 2590 cruise ship passengers and 1360 crew are expected to arrive in Mount Maunganui this Saturday on board the Seabourne Encore and Sea Princess.

"We always encourage locals and visitors to pack a picnic and head down to Pilot Bay to watch the ships depart," Tourism Bay of Plenty's Kath Low said.

Event promoter Pato Alvarez is excited to entertain holidaymakers with a line-up of more summer concerts following Bay Dreams and Katchafire and Kora.

Alvarez was expecting as many as 3000 people to Sticky Fingers in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

"Sticky Fingers ... has perfect summer vibes music," he said. "The boys just dropped a new album as well."

More concerts are planned for those still on holiday, including Toto, Dragon and Jefferson Starship on January 9 and A Summer's Day Disco featuring The Jacksons, Kool & the Gang, The Pointer Sisters, Village People, Sister Sledge and The Sounds of the Supremes on January 10.

"We are super happy with the support of people, the council and police. Everything is working really well," he said.

"We have been working since March last year for all these events, and it is good to see them coming to life."

Tauranga Sikh Community president Puran Singh expected thousands of people to attend the free annual parade on Saturday.

Starting at 10am, the parade will begin at 43 Burrows St, go to Memorial Park and back to 13th Ave before returning to Burrows St.

Singh said the event celebrated the coming together of cultures and the birth of Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

"It is our sixth festival ... It is not just for our Sikh community; everyone is invited," he said.

Singh said Tauranga's Sikh community had grown since he moved here about 20 years ago. "We have a big community in Tauranga now."

MetService meteorologist James Millward said Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty were in for a warm weekend, with temperatures reaching 30C in some places.

"It is good news; it is going to be nice and sunny," Millward said.

It was set to be slightly cooler in Tauranga on Saturday, at 24C.

Millward said Sunday was expected to reach a high of 28C, as a northwesterly flow brought warm tropical air. Whakatāne was expected to reach 30C.

Warm weather was also forecast further into the week ahead, he said.



What's on this weekend?

Saturday, January 5

What: The Little Big Markets

When: 9am

Where: Coronation Park

What: Volleyball NZ 2019 National Beach Tour

When: 9am

Where: Mount Main Beach

What: Waihi Beach Summer Fair

When: 10am

Where: Wilson Park

What: Tauranga Record Fair

When: 10am

Where: The Jam Factory

What: DC-3 Summer Scenic Flights

When: 11.45am-12.15pm

Where: Classic Flyers Museum

What: Blackcaps vs Sri Lanka ODI

When: 2pm

Where: Bay Oval

What: Hipstamatics

When: 6pm

Where: Katikati Haiku Pathway

What: South Pacific Super Saloon Champs

When: 6.30pm

Where: Baypark

What: Fat Freddy's Drop Special Arrangement: Salmonella Dub feat. Tiki Taane, Norman Jay MBE, and Troy Kingi

When: 4pm

Where: Wharepai Domain

Sunday, January 6

What: Orokawa to Waihi Beach 2km Ocean Swim

When: 7.30am

Where: Waihi Beach Surf Club

What: Mount Farmers Market

When: 9am-1pm

Where: Coronation Park

What: Volleyball NZ 2019 National Beach Tour

When: 9am

Where: Mount Main Beach

What: DC-3 Summer Scenic Flights

When: 11.45am-12.15pm

Where: Classic Flyers Museum

What: Sticky Fingers

When: 6pm

Where: Mount Park, 107 Newton St

Cruising into Tauranga

January 5

Seabourn Encore

Arrival: 07.30am

Departure: 6pm

Sea Princess

Arrival: 8am

Departure: 7.30pm

January 7

Majestic Princess

Arrival: 5am

Departure: 5pm

January 9

Radiance Of The Seas

Arrival: 8.24am

Departure: 8.24pm