Good weather, summer concerts, cruise ships and campgrounds packed to the rafters ... Tauranga is set for a busy weekend before many holidaymakers head back to work.
Papamoa Beach Resort owner Bruce Crosby said the campground had been "chocka" right up until this weekend.
However, he said there were a few camping spots "here and there" from next week as most people started to head home after the holidays.
"Most people come in on Boxing Day and leave about this weekend as most people go back to work on Monday," he said.
It was the same at Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park.
Manager Mark Hales said the campsite underneath Mauao was full, with a few available sites for a night or two up until next weekend.
"We have been full since Boxing Day," he said.
A total of 2590 cruise ship passengers and 1360 crew are expected to arrive in Mount Maunganui this Saturday on board the Seabourne Encore and Sea Princess.
"We always encourage locals and visitors to pack a picnic and head down to Pilot Bay to watch the ships depart," Tourism Bay of Plenty's Kath Low said.
Event promoter Pato Alvarez is excited to entertain holidaymakers with a line-up of more summer concerts following Bay Dreams and Katchafire and Kora.
Alvarez was expecting as many as 3000 people to Sticky Fingers in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.
"Sticky Fingers ... has perfect summer vibes music," he said. "The boys just dropped a new album as well."
More concerts are planned for those still on holiday, including Toto, Dragon and Jefferson Starship on January 9 and A Summer's Day Disco featuring The Jacksons, Kool & the Gang, The Pointer Sisters, Village People, Sister Sledge and The Sounds of the Supremes on January 10.
"We are super happy with the support of people, the council and police. Everything is working really well," he said.
"We have been working since March last year for all these events, and it is good to see them coming to life."
Tauranga Sikh Community president Puran Singh expected thousands of people to attend the free annual parade on Saturday.
Starting at 10am, the parade will begin at 43 Burrows St, go to Memorial Park and back to 13th Ave before returning to Burrows St.
Singh said the event celebrated the coming together of cultures and the birth of Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh Ji.
"It is our sixth festival ... It is not just for our Sikh community; everyone is invited," he said.
Singh said Tauranga's Sikh community had grown since he moved here about 20 years ago. "We have a big community in Tauranga now."
MetService meteorologist James Millward said Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty were in for a warm weekend, with temperatures reaching 30C in some places.
"It is good news; it is going to be nice and sunny," Millward said.
It was set to be slightly cooler in Tauranga on Saturday, at 24C.
Millward said Sunday was expected to reach a high of 28C, as a northwesterly flow brought warm tropical air. Whakatāne was expected to reach 30C.
Warm weather was also forecast further into the week ahead, he said.
What's on this weekend?
Saturday, January 5
What: The Little Big Markets
When: 9am
Where: Coronation Park
What: Volleyball NZ 2019 National Beach Tour
When: 9am
Where: Mount Main Beach
What: Waihi Beach Summer Fair
When: 10am
Where: Wilson Park
What: Tauranga Record Fair
When: 10am
Where: The Jam Factory
What: DC-3 Summer Scenic Flights
When: 11.45am-12.15pm
Where: Classic Flyers Museum
What: Blackcaps vs Sri Lanka ODI
When: 2pm
Where: Bay Oval
What: Hipstamatics
When: 6pm
Where: Katikati Haiku Pathway
What: South Pacific Super Saloon Champs
When: 6.30pm
Where: Baypark
What: Fat Freddy's Drop Special Arrangement: Salmonella Dub feat. Tiki Taane, Norman Jay MBE, and Troy Kingi
When: 4pm
Where: Wharepai Domain
Sunday, January 6
What: Orokawa to Waihi Beach 2km Ocean Swim
When: 7.30am
Where: Waihi Beach Surf Club
What: Mount Farmers Market
When: 9am-1pm
Where: Coronation Park
What: Volleyball NZ 2019 National Beach Tour
When: 9am
Where: Mount Main Beach
What: DC-3 Summer Scenic Flights
When: 11.45am-12.15pm
Where: Classic Flyers Museum
What: Sticky Fingers
When: 6pm
Where: Mount Park, 107 Newton St
Cruising into Tauranga
January 5
Seabourn Encore
Arrival: 07.30am
Departure: 6pm
Sea Princess
Arrival: 8am
Departure: 7.30pm
January 7
Majestic Princess
Arrival: 5am
Departure: 5pm
January 9
Radiance Of The Seas
Arrival: 8.24am
Departure: 8.24pm