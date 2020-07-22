While reservoir levels have returned to healthy levels around Whangārei, residents and businesses are being asked to keep saving water for a few more days.

All of Whangārei's water treatment plants are now back in operation after stormy weather last weekend caused widespread flooding and damage to roads, parks and the district's wastewater and stormwater systems.



As at 7am today, the reservoir at Fairway Dr was at 53 percent, Kamo 70 percent, Onerahi 46 percent, and Anzac Rd 47 percent.

Whangārei District Council chief executive Rob Forlong said residents still needed to save at least 20 percent of normal water to allow stocks of clean water to recover.

"We're inviting the whole city to skip a load of washing and dress-down in their "back of the closet" outfits tomorrow.

"If we can keep up the water-saving efforts we're aiming to hit 80 percent in these reservoirs and then it will be safe to ease back restrictions," Forlong said.