On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It seems like a good business investment. But at what cost to the community?
These are some of the issues Horizons Regional Council will grapple with while assessing the latest water bottling proposal before it from a company wanting to suck 604,000 litres a day from an existing bore near Kai Iwi. A second bore the applicant says is likely in the future.
It's unlikely Whanganui will run out of water any time soon – after all it's recyclable. The question though is will it be affordable?
Like oil, water will become abundant in some parts of the globe and scarce in other parts. Purification, bottling, drilling … these are all overheads that will increase the cost of what we have taken for granted all of our lives.
Next time you turn on the kitchen tap revel in the fact that the water that comes out is basically free and plentiful. It may not always be that way.