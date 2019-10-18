COMMENT

Water, some say, will soon become more precious than oil.

Which might help explain why two Whanganui operators want to bottle it for sale, here and abroad.

We're not going to run out of water – there is as much as there was millions of years ago. But we do face something of a water crisis.

For starters only about 3 per cent is fresh water and thus drinkable. The rest is sea water.

