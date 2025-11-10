Police inquiries into the crash are continuing. Photo / NZME

Police name Marton man who died in Sanson crash in September

Police have named the man who died in a crash near Sanson as Brook Paul Morgan from Marton.

The incident occurred on State Highway 3, near Sanson, on September 18.

Morgan, 34, was involved in the crash between a ute and a truck about midday and died at the scene.

“Police offer our sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.