Police name Marton man who died in Sanson crash in September

Police inquiries into the crash are continuing. Photo / NZME

Police have named the man who died in a crash near Sanson as Brook Paul Morgan from Marton.

The incident occurred on State Highway 3, near Sanson, on September 18.

Morgan, 34, was involved in the crash between a ute and a truck about midday and died at the scene.

