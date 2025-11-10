The plan sets out how drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services will be delivered in the future, and outlines the pathway to establishing a jointly owned WS-CCO - part of the Government’s Local Water Done Well policy.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said he was excited about the collaboration.

“This partnership shows what’s possible when councils work together with a shared purpose.

“I want to acknowledge all the staff and elected members who’ve been part of this work so far. We’ve laid the foundations for an organisation our communities can be proud of.”

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith, who has a background in marketing, said he knew the importance of a recognisable brand.

“Our Central Districts Water logo features a water droplet made up of layered shapes that represent land, ranges and water – the natural features that connect our three partner councils,“ Smith said.

“Having a name is an important step that lets us move forward with this work, but it’s not the end of the story.”

Smith said the councils would work to strengthen the brand identity with iwi partners and communities.

“Our goal is to build a brand that genuinely reflects our place, our values and our shared commitment to caring for water now and for the future.”

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said the partnership meant water assets would remain locally owned, enable councils to meet tougher Government regulations, keep costs affordable for communities, and deliver safe, resilient and sustainable water services.

The WSDP required only minor clarifications before sign-off for the Department of Internal Affairs to approve.

Central Districts Water executive director Chris Dyhrberg said that showed “how well thought out” the plan was.

“I’m looking forward to working with the mayors, chief executives and councillors of all three councils to put it into practice.”

Recruitment for the governing board is expected to begin in early 2026.

Central Districts Water is expected to become operational in July 2027, with partner councils continuing to manage their own water services until then.

Once operational, each council will retain ownership as shareholders of Central Districts Water.