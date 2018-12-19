Lifejackets save lives but an old lifejacket can be dangerous in a water emergency situation.

Coastguard's Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade campaign will be in town in January and Coastguard Whanganui president Garry Hawkins says local boaties should get their jackets checked.

"We do annual checks on our jackets and I would suggest everyone do the same.

"It is worth checking them even if they are new to make sure they will inflate properly in an emergency."

Advertisement

The Old4New van is travelling New Zealand and will be at Coastguard Whanganui, 7 Wharf St on Friday, January 4 from 8am until noon.

The partnership between Coastguard NZ and water safety equipment manufacturer Hutchwilco provides the opportunity for boaties to check and upgrade their lifejackets

Those who bring in their old, damaged or out-of-date lifejackets can get a good discount on new ones.

"Lifejackets that are over 10 years old should be replaced even if they look okay to the eye," says Coastguard chief executive Patrick Holmes.

"Seawater, sun and general wear and tear impact how effective they are and many old lifejackets won't even float which is a serious concern in an emergency."

Holmes says it is worrying that many people are also still using lifejackets filled with kapok which can absorb water.

"These are extremely dangerous so if you have one, destroy it immediately and replace it with a new, modern one.

"The Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade campaign provides an easy and accessible way for people to check their lifejacket is up to scratch, and replace them if they aren't."

Old4New community ambassador Sue Tucker says people have come to the van with lifejackets that are 30, 40 and even 50 years old and New Zealanders need to be aware that lifejackets don't last a lifetime.

"The more old, damaged and dangerous lifejackets that are removed from the community the better."

The Old4New initiative is funded by Maritime New Zealand with support from the Southern Trust, Hutchwilco and the Giltrap Group.

To find out more visit old4new.nz or contact Coastguard on 0800 BOATIE (262 843).