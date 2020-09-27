Re your article on the proposed rubbish bin system (News, September 25). The council is elected to work for the people of this city.

If each household has to take on five bins, the footpaths are going to be cluttered with them.

It's bad enough now when they are flung over the footpath.



The next thing is they will have to put in a bin lane alongside the cycle lane.

And wait for it ... this time next year we will be overrun with rats with all these food bins sitting out along the footpath, of which some will never be washed.

Come on council, what are you thinking of?

Let alone doing away with the local businesses which currently do rubbish in preference to a company ultimately owned by an overseas-based company.

Look after NZ business first.

Bernie Strang

Bethlehem



Not necessary

This kerbside rubbish service may be a good idea for some, but it is not necessary for all.

Hundreds of local people use the free service available at the transfer stations, for their recyclables.

Also, many people have worm farms and do their own composting, so never have any problem getting rid of food scraps.

We must be given the right to refuse this new scheme, which once again is just another extra cost added on to our rates.

Heather Malcomson

Parkvale



Cafe price labelling

I have noticed an increasing number of cafes in Tauranga (and Auckland and Whangarei during a recent trip) that do not show prices on cabinet-type food (muffins, slices etc).

In most cases, the item is labelled (for example, lemon slice) but the price is not displayed – laziness or deliberate?

The Commerce Commission Pricing Fact Sheet 2017 – Price Displays clearly states that businesses must price goods to make sure consumers are not misled.

Non-pricing is misleading.

Consumers are entitled to know that are being charged correctly and I look forward to Tauranga cafes leading the way in eliminating this potentially misleading practice.

B Ingram

Pāpāmoa

