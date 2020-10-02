GJ Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic have left the door slightly ajar in their bid to win the Lotto Central Federation League title.

The in-form team had the chance to secure the title against Peggy Gordons New Plymouth Rangers in New Plymouth last week, but a nil-all draw kept the Taranaki side in contention with a mathematical chance.

A win for Athletic over third-placed Watsons PN Marist at home on the Wembley Park No 1 ground today, however, will close the door on Rangers and secure the title for Whanganui. The game kicks off at 2.45pm.

Athletic coach Tex von Kwiatkowski has had the team firing on all cylinders with his philosophy of commitment and dedication to training and team culture, but faces challenges dealing with injuries to key players ahead of today's encounter.

"We have been playing very well this season after some pretty average performances in previous years," Kwaitowski said.

"Once everyone bought into our philosophy of commitment and being available twice a week for training things have turned round - it's all about commitment. I asked them to decide whether they wanted to play serious football or social and then make that commitment.

"We have serious injury issues to key players to contend with now, but I believe we have the depth to cope. We still have our Golden Boot striker in Josh Smith who has the most goals in the league this season with 17. It was a shame we drew with Rangers last week when a win would have secured the title.

"But we get the chance to win the title with a win over Marist at home on Saturday. If we can win the title it will be two years ahead of our three-year goal to make the Central League. Winning the title puts us into a promotion situation against Wainuiomata at home next week and then away the following week.

"We are certainly good enough to dominate this Federation League, but it's a step up to Central League and I will only be taking on outside players if they commit to the team and move to Whanganui. I don't want players to be only travelling to training once a week – that's against our winning philosophy," Kwaitowski said.

Meanwhile, Versatile Wanganui City have not taken the foot off the pedal despite securing the Yorb Horizons Premiership title before the end of the season. City already had the trophy in the bag when they smashed Breakers Red Sox Reserves 9-1 last Saturday.

They play One Staff PN Reserves at home, kicking off at 12.45am at Wembley Park.

City plan to blood younger players while they have that luxury ahead of the Napier City Rovers' U19 Tournament over Labour weekend.

GJ Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic Reserves are second n the Horizons Premiership coming off a 5-1 drubbing of Chillmax Takaro last week. They have a home game at Wembley against North End Reserves kicking off at noon today.

Squash

In other sport news, the Whanganui D-grade squash team have claimed the national title in their division, beating seven other teams to the punch in Blenheim last week.

Whanganui's team combined youth and experience with a 36-year age gap between the oldest and youngest.

The team included Whanganui rugby fullback Shandon Scott as No 1, Michael Scott, 17-year-old Samson Power, his father Matt, Hector Hetherington, Lee Tuiwhai and Vance Wilson, who was part of the Whanganui E-grade team that won the nationals in 2014. The side was coached by Rob Moore and managed by Dave Campbell.

The Ohakune girls also made the trip south, where they played five other teams in a round-robin competition and were within a whisker of bringing the title back to the Ruapehu district.

If they had beaten Hutt City in their final game, the title would have been theirs. They were unlucky and had to settle for second. The team included Laurin Griffin, Nicky Schrafft, Amoa Hawira, Emma Burnard, Kristin Thompson and Saygey Wikohika, managed by Ray Double and coached by Te Marie Hawira.

Motorcycling

Meanwhile, Whanganui motorcycle racer Tarbon Walker again won all his races in the Supersport 600 class at the Hamilton Motorcycle Club's first meet for the new season last weekend.

Atrocious weather threatened the day's racing, however, by early afternoon a welcome decision was made to start racing and the riders were keen and quick to line up.

Following a great start to the new season at Hampton Downs the weekend before, Walker again won all races in his class. He is in preparation mode for the upcoming Suzuki Series in December and the New Zealand Superbike Championships in the New Year.