The top three teams in Whanganui's premier netball competition have made themselves known after the third round on Monday night.

The match of the night was played between unbeaten Whanganui High School Old Girls and their younger counterparts, Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1.

The game, won 59-46 by Old Girls, was filled with emotion as Old Girls coach Lisa Murphy and manager Kim Flower have swapped benches after leading Whanganui High School netball for the past eight years.

Murphy and Flower's vision was to create a pathway for their schoolgirls, and they are embracing the chance to continue their involvement with high-level netball.

Advertisement

"All of the girls are like daughters to us and we've really enjoyed developing them as netball players and young ladies over the years," says Murphy.

"It's now nice to catch up with some of the girls again as young adults.

"It was a great game tonight, and we are thrilled to see our vision come to fruition, both teams played extremely well."

Old Girls started strongly, gradually increasing the lead each quarter, to take the 13-goal win.

The schoolgirls kept up with the pace throughout the whole match, putting together some nice passages of play to bring the ball down the midcourt.

Unfortunately, they were unable to convert when they needed to.

Old Girls GK Kelera Kuruyabaki had a strong game, upsetting the High School shooters. At the other end of the court, Sam Murphy shot well, building an excellent combination with her sister, Ashlee.

"This was always going to be a tough game for us as we were without our experienced midcourter Mikayla Heka tonight," said High School coach Robyn Walford.

Advertisement

"However, I was thrilled to see Daisha Cromarty, Rebekah Phillips and Hollyrae Mete really step up and make some lovely drives through the court and on to the circle edge.

"While we didn't win the game, I couldn't be prouder of the way our girls played, it was a massive learning experience and I know we will continue to improve."

In the other games, Kaiwhaiki A1 almost hit triple figures with a 91-13 win over schoolgirls Nga Tawa A1.

Kaiwhaiki coach Kahu Aki was pleased with her team's efforts as they were determined to stick to their structures and maintain discipline by not taking any 50/50 opportunities.

"Young defender Jamie Maybery created many opportunities for the circle defence unit of Melissa Timoti and Kiwi Hunter-Rogan, blocking the feeders' view of their shooters. She had a great game," Aki said.

The beginning of the premier competition has been tough for Nga Tawa with two big losses.

Advertisement

"We are in a rebuilding phase with a very young team, and it's the first time our girls have played at this level, having to compete for a full hour, rather than the 40 minutes of secondary netball," said Nga Tawa coach Eliza Graham.

"Overall, there was some promising play, however moving forward the girls need to show more aggression in their play, making their want for the ball clear."

On court two, Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1 rotated through a number of combinations to win against Thompson Plumbing & Gas Kaierau A2, 76-28.

"After a week of reflection and hard work at training, we wanted to produce a strong performance for 60 minutes," says Kaierau A1 player/coach Hannah Kelly.

Sarah Teki-Clark started the game with the GA bib, settling well and putting up a large volume of shots. In the defensive end, Leigha Stormont was on a roll, collecting more than a dozen intercepts.

"We are happy to cement another win as we move forward into a couple of tough matches against High School and Kaiwhaiki in the coming weeks," Kelly said.

Advertisement

Regardless of the loss, Kaierau A2 coach Mandy Gedye was pleased with her team's performance.

"We had a very young shooting combination which I thought stood up well against a formidable defensive team. It was their first game together and, while there is much room for improvement, they did well first up," Gedye said.

"Stacey Hyland played an impressive game at WA and our defence picked up some good ball and brought it through court well."

Next week, the match of the round will be played between 2019 finalists Kaierau A1 and Whanganui High School A1. Other games will see Kaiwhaiki A1 play Kaierau A2 and Whanganui High School Old Girls take on Nga Tawa.