The atmosphere at the Hatrick Raceway tomorrow evening is expected to be considerably more sedate following the jubilant scenes witnessed last Friday when Bigtime Bruno was a strong winner of the $30,000 Kernow Construction Classic.

The sponsoring company races Bigtime Bruno via their Buckwild Racing syndicate, and the 15 syndicate members who were on course erupted with elation when the Lisa Cole-trained greyhound put in the late winning bounds to claim the Group 1 event.

There are two open class 520m races tomorrow, with Cole holding sound looking claims in both of them.

Bigtime Rod was caught in midfield traffic when the Classic field jammed up on the final turn and he never saw clear racing room during the run home. He meets an easier field in Race 8 this evening.

Advertisement

Bigtime Shadow was a strong 26.13s winner over 457m in Manawatu on Monday, and he is a proven Hatrick 520m runner.

Simply Smooth is facing a steep class rise for this event, however there was plenty to admire about her stylish 30.29s lower grade 520m win last Friday.

Big Time Ocean tried to pinch a pace-making win in the Classic final after she jumped straight into the lead from trap one.

She is likely to adopt repeat tactics from the same trap in Race 10.

Two of her kennelmates has drawn out wide and both of them can apply pressure on the inside runners going into the first turn.

Big Time Izzy owns early pace and she can feature in this event by using that asset when she exits from trap eight.

Big Time Maple is likely to track her stablemate through, and she can take up an early forward position by doing so.

Her strength can potentially see her finishing over the top of her rivals during the run to the judge.

Advertisement

The sharp sprinter Sir Duggie found himself tangled up in early traffic during his open class 305m sprint last Friday.

He can redeem himself in the Race 9 open class 305m sprint where he's chasing after his 60th career win from trap three.

Bigtime Banjo was the bold runner up in last Friday's $8,500 feature 305m sprint.

He then went onto stylishly deliver his 23.10s win over 410m in Manawatu on Monday.

He will enjoy racing from the seven trap in this dash.

Idol Patches is returning to open class sprinting here and drawing trap one for it has enhanced his stake earning claims for this dash.