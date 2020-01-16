Whanganui sports fans can do their part to make sure either MMA expat Israel Adesanya or the rowing Gowler sisters - Kerri and Jackie - take the stage at the 57th ISPS Handa Halberg Awards next month.

After announcing the 26 finalists in the six categories on Tuesday, the Halberg Foundation has now announced 10 sporting highlights for New Zealand's Favourite Sporting Moment of 2019 – the only category voted on by the public.

Included is Adesanya's knockout of Robert Whittaker to win the undisputed UFC Middleweight title in Melbourne on October 6 in front of over 57,000 fans at Marvel Stadium.

Kerri and Jackie Gowler were in the New Zealand Women's Eight who won the gold medal at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Austria, beating out the Australian and United Stages crews for top of the podium in the A Final at the Linz-Ottensheim.

Other big moments on the list include the Silver Ferns winning the Netball World Cup, the Super Over of the Cricket World Cup final between the Black Caps and England, and TJ Perenara's skilful try against Namibia at the Rugby World Cup.

"This award provides the avid sporting public with an opportunity to have their say on the moment that they will remember for years to come," said Halberg Foundation chief executive Shelley McMeeken.

The public can vote once a day from now until 9pm on Thursday, February 13, with the winner announced live that evening at the Halberg Awards at Spark Arena.

Everyone who votes for the Sporting Moment by January 30 will go in the draw for a trip for two, including flights and accommodation, to attend the awards.

To vote online, visit www.halbergawards.co.nz, or the vote can be made by sending a text message to 556, with the SM codes to include for each finalist below.

New Zealand's Favourite Sporting Moment of the Year finalists are:

SM1: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins New Zealand's first ever snowboard FIS World Championships gold medal- snowboarding (Park City)

SM2: Lisa Adams breaks world record to win shot put gold at World Para Athletics Championships - Para athletics (Dubai)

SM3: Silver Ferns winning Netball World Cup – netball (Liverpool)

SM4: Martin Guptill throw to run out M.S Dhoni to get New Zealand into the Cricket World Cup final – cricket (London)

SM5: The Black Caps Super Over against England in the Cricket World Cup final - cricket (London)

SM6: Women's Eight winning gold at the World Rowing Championships – rowing (Ottensheim)

SM7: Israel Adesanya winning UFC Middleweight title – mixed martial arts (Melbourne)

SM8: Scott McLaughlin winning Bathurst – motorsport (Bathurst)

SM9: Alice Robinson winning World Cup season opening giant slalom race – ski racing (Sölden)

SM10: TJ Perenara try against Namibia in Rugby World Cup – rugby (Tokyo)