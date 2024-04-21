Marist's Josaia Bogileka and Marton's Dane Whale in action in their sides' drawn match.

Marist's Josaia Bogileka and Marton's Dane Whale in action in their sides' drawn match.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The new Marton team in Tasman Tanning Premier continues to make big strides as a second-half comeback saw them fight out a 22-22 draw with Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist at Marton Park on Saturday.

The home side trailed 10-0 at halftime against the 2023 semifinalists, who claimed a converted try with winger Ioane Hough slotting a penalty.

But in their first home Premier match in 10 years, Marton came back strong in the second half, with tries from prop Faamanu Pulemagafa, lock Kaliova Rasese and halfback Dakuitoga Natuquata, while fullback Baba Jr Peika converted two of them and added a penalty.

Marist scored two more tries – their five-pointers coming through the playmaking group - halfback Daniel Kauika, second-five Jamie Robertson and centre Josaia Bogileka who, like Rasese, scored for the second week in a row.

Kauika and first-five Wiremu Morgan added conversions.

Also showing respectability was the new Rātana Premier team in their first trip to Dallison Park for a Premier game since 2019, against the dominant Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield holders Waverley Harvesting Border who had too much firepower in the 43-7 win.

Few in the Pā would need reminding that the last time a Rātana Premier side went to Waverley, the home side raised over a century of points, one of the catalysts in Rātana reverting to being a Senior club to rebuild themselves in preparation for their 100th anniversary season.

They gave a solid account, trailing three converted tries to one at halftime, but the home side’s star players contributed four more tries in the second half – Border having the ability to score in bursts.

The dominant Steelform Whanganui midfield combination of Timoci Seruwalu and Alekesio Vakarorogo scored doubles, as did flanker and skipper Angus Middleton.

Utility back Nick Harding scored the other try, while first-five Tyrone Albert contributed four conversions, the good win acknowledging the 50th game of speedy outside back Harry Symes.

Rātana’s try came from second-five Mitai Hemi, with first-five Brooklyn Herewini adding the extras.

In the Senior competition, all of the leading teams continued their strong start, as the returning McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu held on to their newly won Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield with a 31-0 away win over McCrea Scanning Counties.

The first victory by one of the Rātana men’s teams was achieved as the Senior team worked to a hard-fought 22-10 win over Border in the Dallison Park curtainraiser.

Bennett’s Taihape held off defending champions Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic in the second half for a 33-27 win at City College.

Results

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week two

Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield – Waverley Harvesting Border 43 (Timoci Seruwalu 2, Angus Middleton 2, Alekesio Vakarorogo 2, Nick Harding tries; Tyrone Albert 4 con) bt Rātana 7 (Mitai Hemi try; Brooklyn Herewini con). HT: 21-7.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 27 (Ethan Robinson, Sheldon Pakinga, Peceli Malanicagi, Ratu Sevanaia Vudiniabola tries; Pakinga 2 con, pen) bt Byfords Readimix Taihape 22 (Matt Brown, Jaye Flaws, Tremaine Gilbert tries; Chad Whale 2 con, pen). HT: 13-8.

Marton 22 (Faamanu Pulemagafa, Dakuitoga Natuquata, Kaliova Rasese tries; Baba Jr Peika pen, 2 con) drew with Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 22 (Daniel Kauika, Jamie Robertson, Josaia Bogileka tries; Ioane Hough pen, Kaukia con, Wiremu Morgan con). HT: 10-0 Marist.

Senior Championship, Week 2

Macnab Domain (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt McCrea Scanning Counties 31-0. HT: 5-0.

Dallison Park: Rātana bt Border 22-10. HT: 12-5.

City College: Bennett’s Taihape bt Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic 33-27. HT: 21-12

Spriggens Park: Utiku Old Boys bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 36-12. HT: 31-5.

Marton Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt JJ Walters Asphalt Marton 36-7. HT: 17-0.

Hunterville Domain: Kelso Hunterville bt Speedy Signs Kaierau 36-12. HT: 24-7.

Women

Memorial Park: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Marton Queenbeez 65-5

Country Club: AGC Marist Clovers bt Speedy Signs Kaierau 39-27.