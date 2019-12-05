Two Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV players have the chance to be part of the World Schools Sevens tournament, being held at the Pakuranga Rugby Club next weekend.

Semi Vodosese has made the final squad of 14 for the NZ Fijian Schools side.

Meanwhile, Dillon Adrole has been included in the extended 16-man Samoa Barbarians side, with two players to be omitted on Monday.

Also included is Faleseu Tauailoto, formally of Rangitikei College and now at Feilding High School.

The World Sevens consists of 16-team boys and girls tournaments, and will be held on December 13-14.