There will be something for every kind of fight fan at the top of the card for the fourth annual Night of Assassins show at Springvale Stadium on November 9.

While organiser Kyle Gallacher of Assassins Muay Thai has had the usual promotional headaches that come with putting together over a dozen bouts for what has become Whanganui's biggest yearly fight event, there is still some stacked talent to watch.

Previous events have been headlined by amateur New Zealand title bouts, but this card will see Wellington's Gene Elbourne take on Auckland's Ale Taumalolo for the IKBF's professional NZ Super lightweight title, a 67kg bout.

It will also be a rare opportunity locally to see a heavyweight mixed martial arts (MMA) fight, as Rivercity Martial Arts exponent Nate Topia takes on Riini Apo from ROC Taupo in a three-round scrap.

"It's going a be a cool flavour to add in," said Gallacher.

While the event will miss regular headliner Mike Makatea-Leylander, who had to withdraw from his bout for personal reasons, the big drawcard will be to see if fellow Assassin Swade Wallace can continue his unbeaten streak.

"He's on his way to challenging for a New Zealand title," said Gallacher.

Wallace will get a stern test from Sean Luata from the renowned City Kickboxing gym in Auckland, home to Whanganui expat and current UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Other fights on the 13-match card include locals like Mike Kapi, Mohi Waihi, Himona Tamati, Ryan Brown, Justin Mitchell, Jethro Campbell, Tuhau Williams, Noah Payne, and Rewi Peki.

Presale tickets are $25 and available from Fitzies Bakery & Cafe and Inspire Health & Fitness Centre, while on the door is $30.

The ringside tables are sold out but a handful of VIP tables for eight people are still available.

Gallacher is also planning a show in the Royal Wanganui Opera House this April, which will have different name to the November events.