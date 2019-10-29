Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui ChronicleUpdated

Frank Greenall: It was fake news – All Blacks triumph again!

By
4 mins to read
Dejected All Blacks after their loss to England in the World Cup semifinal match.

Dejected All Blacks after their loss to England in the World Cup semifinal match.

Phew... Fake news – it gets you every time, doesn't it! Just wonderful to have it confirmed that New Zealand have retained the Rugby World Cup as we all knew they would. Yes, the Webb

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.