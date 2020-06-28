To Roof or not

Nick Pyle (Letters, June 23) is surprised "not a single councillor" opposed covering the velodrome. It seems they all see the benefits, while he cannot.

Mr Pyle makes numerous assumptions and claims:

First, we will be borrowing and borrowing the lot. Best case is Government's 'Shovel-ready' scheme, where it has reached the short-list, covers capital needed. Worst is some capital will need to be raised through debt if there's a shortfall.

Second, borrowing is bad – it's "a splurge". Question: how does Mr Pyle propose that multi-generational assets such as pipes which last 100 years be funded - place all the burden on the current generation? We might end with the failing infrastructure mess which is USA.

Third, Whanganui is "already burdened with debt". This is neo-liberal economic nonsense with its focus on austerity, which has pervaded Western thinking for the last 40 years ... Dunedin has three times Whanganui's population, but eight times our debt. It chose to create Forsyth Barr Stadium for which it was heavily criticised. Since it was built in 2011, it has brought $273 million into the region. Terry Davies, Dunedin Ventures CE, says: ''Reality is, hotels are booked out, seats on planes are booked out, restaurants are booked out, cabs are chocker ..." Dunedin's Gross Debt Ratio (Total Liabilities to Operating Income) is 15 per cent lower than Whanganui's and falling – it chooses to borrow for assets which generate revenue.

Fourth, cycling outdoors is better? Whanganui provided NZ's first track cycling Olympic medal winner – NZ is now a world force. You cannot schedule 15 programmes for kids, schools, elite cyclists, corporates, rehab back-to-back when at the mercy of the rain, wind, dew and frost. We'll become Cycling NZ's lower North Island hub.

Fifth, the only worthwhile entertainment is that generated by you, the individual? What a sad planet that would be. I suppose he also suggests no support of arts and culture? Events is now a billion-dollar industry in New Zealand. No large covered outdoor venue exists in the lower North Island. Whanganui should take its share. [Abridged]

MARTIN VISSER

Whanganui

Your letters

Fuel for thought

Re DOC boss describes his electric car adventure (Chronicle, June 23)

I am driving 100 per cent electric vehicles now, for over three years. Of course, one needs to adapt to a different power supply system than the oil industry has set up in almost every corner of the country.

But if you go for a clean environment, luckily at least the DOC boss does, then you need to prepare yourself.

At some places of the South Island West Coast and between Te Kuiti and New Plymouth fast chargers are not available yet.

I've done now 90k with a 100 per cent electric Hyundai Ionic - have been to north of Kaitaia and to Bluff, it's all possible.

My advice for the DOC boss is to go on a horse, green grass everywhere.

ROMBOUT VAN RIEMSDIJK

Whanganui

Out Trumped

FR Halpin, you are right (Letters, June 25) I can't find a lot of good things about Donald Trump to comment on. And you ask who would I vote for, Donald Trump or Jacinda Adern. Simple ... Jacinda Adern.

PAUL BABER

Whanganui