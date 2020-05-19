CONSERVATION COMMENT

In just four months 2020 has delivered more life lessons than most years do in 12.

Along with those lessons have come new terms and phrases: social distancing; self-isolation; contact tracing; essential services.

Witnessing the "essential services" lolly scramble has been mildly entertaining as different sectors lobbied for essential status with plenty of self-justifying rationalisation. Ah yes, all services are essential but some services are more essential than others.

From my perspective I tend to think of the essentials as food, water, shelter and companionship.

Of the latter we have been able to provide safe accommodation for a number of adults who otherwise had no place to go for the duration of the lockdown.

This has resulted in a large bubble filled with board games, jigsaw puzzles, playing Lego with the kids, and walking bubba up the road to visit a neighbour's horse.

We've also enjoyed the regular act of speaking to neighbours "over the fence" which has brought our rural cluster of homes closer together.

Regarding the other essentials, it's been business as usual on our farm as would be the case on any permaculture property worldwide.

Growing food, storing water and creating energy efficient spaces to live are at the heart of the permaculture movement, which provides a ready-made textbook for the type of resilience a wider audience is now clamouring for.

Despite what may be implied by the "Billionaire Bunkers" of the South Island, resilience (and sustainability) need not be expensive. As shown by the 2011 renovation of our home in Castlecliff, meaningful results can be achieved on a shoestring budget.

Here are some reflections published in the Chronicle on January 30, 2012.

Big savings in a year of living lightly

"We are now over the 12-month mark of renovating an abandoned villa in Castlecliff into a warm, dry energy-efficient home. When we set out on this low-budget, high-performance retrofit we had no specific numbers in mind for energy savings and waste reduction.

We simply wanted to push the envelope and do the best we could. As it turns out, our power bill has averaged $20 per month (this includes the daily line charge) and we have spent a total of $20 in rubbish fees for the entire year. I've come to call this our "20-20 hindsight" but there is no reason it could not also be a 20-20 vision for others to work toward by the year 2020.

The first Conservation Comment I wrote in July explained the design principles we employed for our passive solar renovation that have helped us achieve low energy bills.

There is nothing new or unusual about those principles: solar gain, thermal mass, insulation and draft proofing.

Similarly, there is nothing new or unusual about the design principles for our approach to resource conservation: reduce, reuse and recycle.

The 3 R's have helped us reduce the cost and impact of the renovation project as well as the cost and impact of our day-to-day lives. Here are a few examples.

While we have followed the New Zealand Building Code and used treated pine, Braceline Gib, building paper, and heaps of insulation, there are also areas where we were able to reduce costs and impacts by reusing materials.

Prime examples include the bathtub, vanity, washtub and toilet in the bathroom, and the bench, sink, mixer, drawers, and shelves in the kitchen.

Perhaps the most visible example is the vintage Shacklock 501 multi-fuel range that I bought my wife two years ago as a wedding present and we worked with Building Control to find a way to install safely.

Regarding our household waste stream, we compost all of the food scraps and even our fish and chips papers.

We save paper to burn in our Shacklock or our outdoor pizza oven (made from an old wood burner) or to mulch our gardens and fruit trees.

We reuse plastic bread bags and other small non-recyclable plastic containers.

Again, there is nothing special about any of this, other than the fact that we take it seriously and put out one bag of rubbish for every two months.

Perhaps the most unusual thing we do at all is emphasise the costs savings rather than simply the environmental benefits. At the end of the day, eco-thrifty living makes dollars and sense.

Along with the renovation we filled the section with fruit trees and vegetable gardens. Today the home and section are unrecognisable from a decade ago, and have been included in a recent book written by permaculture co-founder David Holmgren: RetroSuburbia: The downshifters guide to a resilient future.

In the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown – which has forced almost all of us to downshift for six weeks anyway – this book and the greater RetroSuburbia movement seem more relevant than ever. Dani and I feel privileged to work with our Australian counterparts in promoting the movement on this side of the Tasman.

As this is my last Conservation Comment, I want to make sure to thank all those who have supported our community projects over the past decade including the major hardware stores and garden centres. I especially want to recognise the dozens of volunteers for the Curtain Bank and the Repair Cafe as well as the Whanganui Learning Centre and the Josephite Retreat Centre for their unqualified support.

Kia kaha.

• Nelson Lebo is a farmer and ecological designer.