Getting together yet apart

So pleased to read Kevin Page and his wife also had an outing on the same day as my friend Kate and myself had our usual afternoon call-in and cuppa.

Like you, we felt we needed to dress for the occasion and as it was FaceTime, only the top half required this. I made sure the kitchen mat was cleaned and reassured my guest that there was space to park up the drive and inquired as to whether she would be calling into the local op shop as usual on the way, which of course she "did".

I kept the baking simple as Kate had told me she was "cutting down".

It was great to have a catch-up and many laughs were had, including my husband laughing at us behaving "like kids".

Kate texted later to thank me for a fun afternoon and said "we must do this again, and soon".

Warm fuzzies lingered.

CHRISTINE WALKER

Whanganui

Banking woes

Westpac say "we are here for you". Really? Am I the only customer with a banking problem? The only branch of Westpac for Whanganui, Marton and district is situated at Terrace End Palmerston North or New Plymouth. What about the senior citizen without online banking or telephone banking and no transport to Palmerston North or New Plymouth?

We over 70s can't leave our homes, but do have a family member who will go to the bank. Terrace End Palmerston last Wednesday had a line of 50-plus just to the door. Their hours are 10am-2pm on Wednesday only. Come on Westpac, think of the customers. Yes, we must stay safe but we do need services.

AILSA DICKSON

Marton

Puzzles perfect

Thank you so much for the extra puzzle pages in the Chronicle. They are much appreciated. You are all doing a wonderful job in keeping the paper going and keeping us up to date with developments.

Keep safe.

MARGARET WILKINS

Whanganui

Lighter touch

Lawyers often have to be careful with their written communications, which means they are sometimes bland to the point of incomprehensibility.

But in your paper of April 2, the advertorial, "Let's Talk Law with Treadwell Gordon", written by Harriet Young on the subject of price gouging, was pleasingly different.

Her explanation of price gouging was presented clearly. It is informative with un-lawyerlike touches of levity and, above all, it is readable.

Her last piece of free advice, to buy chardonnay instead of a cauliflower, was excellent.

ID FERGUSON

Whanganui

Players subsidised

Frightening news today; so-called professional sports players are going to have their income subsidised. These are people who have already been overpaid yet have not put money away for a rainy day. Please, Jacinda, you're doing so well, don't waste our resources now.

ANGELA STRATTON

Whanganui