It's heartening to witness individuals and groups are mucking in to help individuals and groups whilst Covid-19 runs its course.

I feel this is absolutely what the world needs in these times.

It leaves you thinking is there a very real silver lining to the dark cloud of Covid-19?

Another outcome noted by scientists in America is that pollution levels in cities are way down.

The conclusion from all this that I'm sure we'd all like is perhaps that this is the stimulus that may inspire all of us to do what we need to do for each other and the planet to reorient our approach, whilst systems are failing, for a better future for all.

It is coming with a cost but I don't think the course to a better world is ever going to be easy.

For me, there is a beam of light and hope shining through the dark clouds.

I think it will rest with us all to determine if we rise above this adversity and see it as an opportunity to create a better world and future.

PAUL BABER

Aramoho

Wrong name

I am pleased to see Jay Kuten has corrected his mis-remembering of Douglas Adams' Christian name as the author of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy in a recent Chronicle column.

Given Jay's psychiatric background he might be pleased to know there is, however, a literary link to the name he originally chose, Richard Adams, who was, of course, the author of another best-seller from the same era, Watership Down.

DICK WARD

Aramoho

Drug war

K A Benfell criticises we people who want to legalise all drugs but he does not understand that making drugs illegal doesn't not stop heir consumption. It creates a drug war, manufactures an enormous number of criminals, suppliers and consumers, spends billions of dollars of tax payer money on policing and jailing. It creates turf wars, cartels with huge war chest of untaxed money, creating havoc in many societies.

Does his outlook save one person from drug addiction?

We believe you take the crooks out of the game, empty our jails and allow kids a good life where they don't have to tell their friends that their parents are in jail. Proud kids do well in society, it's hard to be proud when prudes criminalise your parents' habits.

G R SCOWN

Whanganui