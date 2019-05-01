New Zealand relies on a robust transport network to move people and goods and services, safely and efficiently.

Our state highways provide the main links between our major areas of economic activity and population. They facilitate the effective transport of people and goods - but congestion makes it difficult for businesses to operate and it wastes precious time in our lives.

Frustrated motorists who endured long waiting times on our regional roads last weekend will have to face the reality that there is no help on the way. The Government has made a deliberate decision to invest nothing in reducing travel times and relieving congestion.

National had committed to major investment across New Zealand's regions to fund much needed highway projects - the second generation of our Roads of National Significance.

These projects would have dramatically reduced road harm, created jobs, reduced transport costs and fuel consumption, and provided economic opportunities.

We made a conscious decision to invest in infrastructure now in order to unlock future economic growth and reduce congestion, rather than waiting until the strain on the network became a handbrake on progress.

Well, the handbrake is on, and those stuck in long lines of traffic in Otaki last weekend can thank the Government for re-evaluating and deciding not to proceed with the Horowhenua Expressway.

The Levin bypass has been hugely compromised and there's now no date or time frame to do it.

The same goes for Kiwis heading between Tauranga and Hamilton – Transport Minister Phil Twyford stripped funding for the Expressway Extension project which would have delivered a safer and faster commute.

The very real fears Bay of Plenty locals have for their safety when travelling from Tauranga to Katikati have been ignored too and the Minister has downgraded the Expressway National committed to.

He's also axed the planned four-lane highway from Christchurch to Ashburton, further demonstrating his Government isn't prepared to support regional New Zealand.

New Zealand has a growing population and we need to be investing in infrastructure to ensure Kiwis can continue to get around the country. The Government's only answer is to reduce speed limits and reduce opportunities to overtake. It's not good enough.

National had planned to do so much more and in many cases work would have already begun on roads, but the current Government has changed that. Regions are now making do with half-measures and compromises that in most cases won't do the job.

Across the country we're paying more in fuel taxes. We shouldn't be spending more time stuck in traffic. We should be seeing extensive investment in our regional roads.

Strong transport connections are vital for our growing regions and for the safe and efficient transportation of people and goods.