The first Friday of the month is the Musicians Club's big night, and to headline on October 2 are the Wellington-based Rag Poets. Here come five veterans on the music scene to make their contribution to our community. For those who don't know the band – Phil Hope, Carl Evensen, Clinton Brown, Al Norman and Vic Singe – here is something about them:

"They've been around since the '60s and '70s, playing in bands like The Fourmyula, Kal-Q-Lated Risk, Rockinghorse, and the Warratahs and have the best part of 300 years of New Zealand music history between them.

"Their voices and musicianship have been honed over decades at the coalface of the music industry, five like-minded musicians playing guitar, mandolin, bass, drums, squeezebox and harmonica to back the melodies and rich vocal harmonies.

"Their style of music sits in the country/rock genre. When they take old songs, they create something new from them. They've all lived a few lives and have more than a few stories to tell. But mostly it's about the music, keeping faith with it and having fun along the way."

Advertisement

For newcomers, the Musicians Club Hall is at 65 Drews Ave. The doors open at 7pm and admission is $15 for non-members, and $10 for members. Memberships are available at the door. There is no food or drink for sale but you are welcome to bring your own.

Quoting the Rag Poets: "Come and share the love of music, enjoy the great space."