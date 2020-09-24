Artists Greg Lin and Shin-Ya Yu have turned their January visit to the Whanganui River into a series of large oil paintings - 27 to be exact.

An exhibition of their work, 'Oriental Perspectives of the Whanganui River', will open at the Fine Arts Gallery on Taupo Quay next month.

Lin began his career in published art editing and education in China, before moving to New Zealand in 1988 and becoming a citizen in 1991. In 2000 he was invited back to China as a visiting professor at the Sun Yet-Sen University School of Art, and also served as the executive director of the country's Oil Painting Society, before returning to New Zealand in 2017.

Lin, who currently lives in Christchurch, said the Whanganui River was "an incredibly beautiful part of New Zealand".

"I found it a time of profound interest and curiosity," Lin said. "I then created these paintings as an expression of my admiration for the beauty of a sacred river."

Lin said approaching the river with his methods in oils was "a new challenge" for him.

"I hope in my work I have been able to capture some of the essence of the balance of nature of this magnificent river."

Lin's oil paintings make up 23 of the 27 pieces that will go on display.

The remaining four were painted by his friend Shin-Ya Yu, who also moved to New Zealand in 1998 from his native Taiwan.

Auckland-based Ya said he had become a "student" of Lin's after his passion for the arts had "slowly emerged".

"That included a growing interest in abstract works, particularly around musical themes," Yu said.

"Whilst in Taipei I had a solo exhibition called 'Melody', which was based on a Taipei Chamber Ballet rehearsal, and I also painted a series of 24 abstract works that were based on the piano preludes of French composer (Claude) Debussy.

"My paintings were actually projected onto a screen during a performance of his music in Barcelona."

His love for the Whanganui River started when he was encouraged to visit on his arrival to New Zealand more than 30 years ago, Yu said.

"I've visited it many times since, and it's beauty and history encouraged me to keep exploring my developing abstract themes.

"I really love everything here, from the old buildings in the centre of town to the primitive nature that's found up the river, and that in particular is an especially spiritual waterway."

'Oriental Perspectives of the Whanganui River' will run from October 9 until November 5 in the Fine Arts Gallery at 17 Taupo Quay.