A house fire at a residence in Marton on Thursday afternoon is now being investigated by a specialist Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigator.

"The property was severely damaged, in fact you could say it was totally destroyed," a FENZ spokesperson said.

Marton chief fire officer Kevin Darling​ said "we were unable to determine the cause ourselves, so we would usually bring a specialist in those kinds of circumstances".

"That's all about learning, because it could have been a faulty electrical piece, and if that's the case we want to know if there are any trends and if we need to go any recalls."

Appliances from Bulls and Whanganui were also called to the fire. Photo Dave MacKinvan

Darling said that because of the high winds on Thursday, as well as the age of the structure, the fire was "always going to be a big job".

"The wind just fanned those flames, and unfortunately the point of origin of the fire was at the windward side of the building, so the wind just spread that through the property in no time at all.

"When we arrived it was a fully involved structure fire, and it wasn't a case of just tackling one compartment."

The incident was a second alarm house fire, Darling said, meaning two appliances from Bulls and a command vehicle and an appliance from Whanganui were also called to the scene.

"It was a residential property with an adjoining shed and it looks like that was the original location of the fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the blaze at around 1.45 on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Dave MacKinven

"There was building just behind them, so there was a significant exposure risk.

"Fortunately we were able to protect that property, so whilst we weren't able to save the property that was involved in the fire we were able to save an adjoining property which was certainly at risk."

Darling said that despite the severity of the fire, no one was injured in the incident.

"It's always good when everyone comes home safe."