Two public meetings have been held with the Drews Ave community as the development of a new design of the street gets under way.

The project, a trial of a more innovative streetscape, is being facilitated by the Whanganui District Council with 90 per cent of the funding coming from the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Through the trial, the council can collect data on the effect of design changes to the street with the goal of evaluating the data and making a decision on permanent changes.

Town Centre regeneration manager Ellen Young said the momentum building around the project was exciting to see.

Advertisement

"It's great that we have been given the opportunity to be more innovative in the way we design our streets in Whanganui's town centre," Young said.

"This street is a pivotal part of our town centre because it sweeps from the river and i-SITE Information Centre up to the Sarjeant Gallery and Regional Museum in Pukenamu Queens Park, with UCOL, NZ Glassworks, creatives and businesses along the way."

Landscape designer Craig Pocock led the public workshops, considering environmental, community, pedestrian and spatial values during the process.

"Part of my work is looking at how the Drews Ave puzzle piece clicks into the wider city," Pocock said.

"Our goal is to create a unique experience in Drews Ave where people can stop and engage and then move on around a circuit of other appealing city locations."

Pocock said the next step was to work collaboratively with stakeholders on the details of the design.

"Now is where the rubber hits the road in terms of making sure we come up with a design that really fits the area and works in the morning, the afternoon and the evening," she said.