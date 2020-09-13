

OPEN STUDIO

What: Artist in Residence Wesley John Fourie is hosting an open studio. If you are interested in seeing his work come along.

When: Saturday, September 19, 10.30am-1.30pm.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

COMMUNITY PLANTING DAY

What: Coast Care has native plants to put on the rear dunes. Dress appropriate for the weather. If you have some old newspaper please bring it along.

When: Saturday, September 19, 1.30pm-3.30pm followed by afternoon tea together.

Where: Meet at the Duncan Pavilion, carpark end of Rangiora St.

Details: For information Graham 027 222 8378.

LITURGY

What: Seeing God in Everyone

When: Sunday, September 20, 4pm-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

WAIATA, KORERO AND KARAKIA

What: Celebrate Māori Language Week 2020 with Maramapai Simon and Lynaire Simon.

When: Monday, September 21, 10am-midday.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

Advertisement

WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: A Polar Year, presented in co-operation with the Embassy of France. In Danish and Greenlandic, with English subtitles.

When: Monday, September 21 at 7pm.

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Details: Public screening. Members free, non-members welcome by donation (suggested $10 per adult).

MIGRAINES? HEADACHES? WHY SUFFER?

What: Allergy ADHD Wanganui. Come and hear success stories.

Where: Riverside Church lounge, cnr Ingestre St & Somme Pde.

When: Tuesday, September 22, 7.30pm.

Details: Everyone welcome. Koha entry. Contact: Sharyn 345-8393.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj

When: Wednesday, September 23, 4.30pm-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

SEED SWAP 2020

What: This year's seed swap is still going ahead but in a different format. If you have seeds you would like to share please drop them off at the Whanganui Environment Base at the Maria Place recycling centre. Please include your name, phone and email and the details of each seed variety.

When: The drop off dates are from September 14-25, between 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.

More info: I will send out an email at the end of this time, to the addresses supplied, as well as the SW Google group and the Seed Swap email group, listing what is available. If you would like a seed parcel, please respond to the email with your name and number and the seeds that you would like. Your parcel of seeds will be waiting for you at the Environment Base for pick up between October 5-9. Enquiries can be emailed to Angela at nangethepange@hotmail.com.

WINE & CHEESE EVENING FEATURING LOCAL ARTIST PAULINE ALLOMES

What: Launching Pauline's exhibition Line in the Sand which is part of Whanganui Heritage month. Pauline focus is dune plants. Exhibition and wine & cheese are supporting Castlecliff Coast Care and next year's coastal conference.

When: Friday, September 25, 5pm-6.30pm, Duncan Pavilion, Rangiora St, Castlecliff.

Details: Tickets $20. Register your attendance with Graham at pearsons@bythebeach.co.nz or 344 1012.

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: The Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Societyis holding "The Small Train show".

When: Saturday and Sunday, October 3 & 4, 10am-4pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details Admission: $4 Adults, $2 Children, $10 Family. Please note: No Eftpos available.

ON NOW

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Exhibitions — Astral Seasons: Keiran Donnelly; Marathon Man: Anthony Davies; Mirabilia: Jason Duffy.

When: Until September 26.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

RED DOOR GALLERY

What: Exhibition of mixed media works by local artists Marlene Wallace of PraxesArt Studios and Claire McGrail of Artfelt Intuitive Art.

When: All of September. Thursday-Sunday 10.30am-4.30pm.

Where: Red Door Gallery, Putiki.

Advertisement

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Sara McIntyre — Observations Of A Rural Nurse: photography exhibition.

When: Till October 18.

What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Andrea du Chatenier — Eigenleben

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Lighting The Fire: Whanganui Potters From The Sarjeant Collection.

When: Till October 4.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery — Craig Collier & Paul Rayner — Recent Landscape Paintings. In Gallery 85 — Dave O'Neill — Paintings from Memory. In The Corridor — Stock works.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

Advertisement

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30pm-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays, 5.30pm-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 927 5118.

Advertisement

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30pm-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.