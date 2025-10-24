Advertisement
Labour weekend gardening guide: What to plant and protect now – Gareth Carter

Whanganui Chronicle
Corn and beans are among the seeds to sow and plantings that can now be made as Labour weekend arrives.

  • Labour weekend marks the time for planting cold-sensitive summer vegetables and flowers.
  • Warm temperatures allow planting of beans, tomatoes, cucumbers and more, while potatoes need regular mounding.
  • Protect potatoes and apple trees from pests with appropriate sprays and integrated pest management.

As Labour weekend arrives, we are at the traditional time for planting out cold-sensitive summer vegetable and flower seedlings.

A windy and cold spring this year has meant many have found that early plantings of soft summer vegetables have struggled to thrive thus far.

Now we mark the most famous

