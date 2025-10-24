Advertisement
Silver Ferns coaching debacle won’t inspire young netballers - Nicky Rennie

Whanganui-based Nicky Rennie returned to her home town in 2018 while celebrating three decades in broadcasting. She has written a column for the Whanganui Chronicle since 2021.

The coaching dispute between Dame Noeline Taurua and Netball NZ hangs over the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

  • Dame Noeline Taurua was stood down last month as Silver Ferns coach after an independent review into the team’s high-performance environment.
  • Sports Minister Mark Mitchell has spoken with Sport NZ and has laid out his expectations to end this impasse.
  • Roughly 350,000 women and girls play netball in New Zealand each year.

Getting ready for netball on a Saturday morning is one of my favourite childhood memories.

If the weather was slightly inclement, there were always quiet prayers while the cancellations were broadcast on the radio, hoping that the game wouldn’t be cancelled.

Getting changed into our netball uniform in

