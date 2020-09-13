Ruapehu youth councillors got a chance to give their views on the future of their district at two workshops last week.

The workshops were in Taumarunui and Ohakune, giving a chance for Youth Ambassadors from both the north and south of the district to have their say.

The same questions are also being workshopped with iwi and business representatives.

Information gathered at the workshops will become part of Ruapehu District Council's draft Spatial Plan - one of its main planning documents. It will guide future decisions.

The completed draft plan will be consulted on next year as the council starts work on its 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.

Youth Council co-ordinator Paige Tutemahurangi said the workshops were a great experience for the young people.

"With today's youth being the ones who will need to deal with the results of today's planning, land use, community and infrastructure decisions it is important that their insights are reflected in the district's Spatial Plan."

The workshops were led by spatial planning consultant Ree Anderson, who said input from the young people was invaluable.