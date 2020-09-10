National Party Education spokeswoman Nicola Willis was campaigning in Whanganui yesterday - a city in which her great-great-grandfather served as an MP.

Willis recently oversaw the announcement of her party's $2 billion education infrastructure policy, designed to upgrade schools across New Zealand.

"We recognise there are schools up and down the country that have repairs that should have been done yesterday," Willis told the Chronicle.

"They've got leaking roofs, they need seismic strengthening, and there is mould in the walls."

While in Whanganui she joined incumbent MP and re-election hopeful Harete Hipango at a campaign event.

Willis, based in Wellington Central and ranked 13 on the party list, entered Parliament at the last election as a list MP.

After a visit to St Johns Hill School and Whanganui Collegiate, Willis and Hipango gathered with party members at the National Party campaign hub.

Willis is no stranger to Whanganui, with her great-great-grandfather serving as the local MP from 1893 to 1902. She said the town is "really special to me and my whānau".

"My dad grew up here, and his dad was a District Court judge. I hear he was pretty famous for being strict on people who threw bottles at the clock tower on New Year's Eve."

Willis spent most of her time with voters outlining the National Party plan for the education sector.

At the Labour Party Conference in Whanganui last November, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a $400m capital investment into schools across the country putting the poor condition of schools down to the previous Government, saying in their nine years "they didn't do enough".

However, Willis doesn't believe National dropped the ball at all.

"There were some extraordinary achievements during our time in government. (Former Education Minister) Hekia Parata should hold her head high," Willis said.

"I think the current Government has been distracted by reviews, working groups and discussion. What I hear from teachers and parents is they can't actually see any real improvements.

"I believe every Government has an obligation to lift achievement every year its in office. It's not enough to just sit still."

Willis said Whanganui voters had two clear choices this election when it came to what party will support their child the most.

"I say to those voters that National wants the absolute best for your child. We realise that education is the ticket to future success."

"We want to keep standards high, support teachers to do a really good job, we want you to have really good information on how your child is progressing, and we want to give you more choices on the school you send your child to."