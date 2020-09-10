Whanganui people are being warned not to be taken in by a phone scam that claims to be raising money for the RSA.

Rod Hart, who manages Club Metro (the merged RSA and Cosmopolitan clubs) and is president of the Wanganui RSA welfare fund, said he had been made aware that calls have been made to Whanganui people. However, the RSA does not telephone individuals or businesses to ask for donations.

"That's not how we raise money," Hart said.

"We've been alerted by the police in Christchurch about this scam. If anyone is contacted they should hang up and ring the police with details."

A police spokesperson said people should not engage with anyone on the phone if they think they are being scammed.

"If you are unsure if a call is genuine, the best thing you can do is hang up.

"If you are in doubt as to a caller's legitimacy, ask if you can call them back, or just hang up. Look for the organisation's contact details on their actual website or in the phone book.

"No organisation should be emailing or calling you asking for passwords or internet banking details.

"Regardless of whether you have lost any money, if you have installed a program allowing remote access to your computer, we recommend you seek assistance to ensure it is safely removed."

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam - in person, over the phone or online - should immediately report it to their bank, and then to their local police or via the 105 reporting line or https://www.police.govt.nz/105support.

CERT NZ is always updating information on cyber security issues. Go to www.cert.govt.nz/it-specialists/advisories and www.cert.govt.nz/individuals/alerts

Further advice on cybercrime can be found at www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/cybercrime-and-internet