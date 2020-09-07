The Southern Hemisphere's premier Donald Trump impersonator is on his way to Whanganui this week as part of a nationwide tour.

Alexander Sparrow will be performing a double bill of his Trump impersonation and his own stand-up comedy as part of the "DJ Trump" tour.

The Wellington local has been performing on stage as the US President for almost four years, beginning before Trump even won the Republican nomination.

"I dyed my hair and grew it out," Sparrow said. "That was one of the things that stood out - I was the only one not using a wig."

Advertisement

Since Trump's 2016 election win, Sparrow has travelled across New Zealand impersonating Trump, even travelling to the US as part of his selection as one of the world's top 10 Trump impersonators.

"The brilliant thing about Trump is that you don't spend any time establishing who the character is, you just crack into it."

The stand-up comedian and impressionist first began performing at age 8, mastering impressions of the Queen and Winston Churchill.

He's been performing professionally as a comedian since 2011, appearing on TV in New Zealand and the US as well as being featured in the Wall Street Journal.

Sparrow will be joined by Kajun Campbell Brooking, an "up and coming" Whanganui comedian and finalist in the Central Region Raw Comedy Quest.

Sparrow said audiences will be in for a treat.

"I like my shows to be upfront, quick witted with a lot of audience participation," he said.

"It'll be quick, cutting and cathartic."