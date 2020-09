A person has been hit by a car on Totara St in Whanganui this afternoon.

St John received a call around 2.46pm and one ambulance rushed to the scene.

Fire and Emergency and police were also called.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was transported to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.

Advertisement

It is understood the incident happened near Tawhero School. No further details are yet available.