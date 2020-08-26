Whanganui residents have been assured that there are enough masks to go around through local pharmacies ahead of new Covid-19 alert level 2 rules.

The Government announced that while the country is at alert level 2 or higher, masks will be mandatory for anyone travelling on public transport from Monday.

Whanganui Regional Health Network Pharmacist Des Healy said there had been an increase in sales of masks.

"There are plenty of masks available and some pharmacies are making sure that they're being distributed fairly so there is no need for people to stock up," he said.

Healy said people were starting to accept wearing a mask on public transport was going to be the new normal.

But he advises people to only buy enough for what they need.

"New Zealanders really do work collectively for the benefit of everybody and that's great to see."

Healy said medicine supplies were also fine and had not been disrupted with the move back to alert level 2.

Des Healy and Louise Barnicoat use to own the Central City Pharmacy on Victoria Ave. Photo / Paul Brooks

"The advice we are giving is renew your script when you have seven to 10 days of your supply left," he said.

Most medicines have reverted back to being dispensed in three-monthly lots, but several medicines were still on a monthly dispensary basis.

He said when alert level 2 was first announced there was a slight surge in people coming into the pharmacies wanting to stock up but the majority of people have taken positive action to shop normally.

"If we don't shop normally then there will be short supply because supply chains have been disrupted but they are being worked on by Pharmac and wholesalers to ensure supplies are coming.

"There may be and there are some issues with some supplies but there are often some alternatives available."

He said all Whanganui pharmacies were well stocked with supplies, and they and GPs learnt a lot from the first lockdown so are well prepared.