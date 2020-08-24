Lovers of the great outdoors are in for a treat this week with award-winning films from the New Zealand Mountain Film Festival screening in Whanganui.

The international selection will be shown on Thursday night to raise funds for Land Search and Rescue Whanganui (LandSAR).

"The New Zealand Mountain Film Festival is shown every year down in Wanaka and they do a national tour around the country," LandSAR Whanganui group secretary Matt Ellingham said.

"It's the second year we've done it and this year we've had the New Zealand selection and this week's will be the international selection.

"There will be six short films. They range from seven to eight minutes to about 45 minutes long.

"It's a range of outdoor films including kayaking, climbing, a great film on K2, the world's most dangerous mountain they call it. So there's quite a good range for people who are into most things in the outdoors."

The films screen at the Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, on Thursday, August 27. Doors open at 7pm and the films start at 7.30pm. Tickets are $20, under-16 $15 and a concession for Gold Card holders and unwaged $15. Book online at trybooking.com. Some door sales may be available.