A Whanganui woman has been left frightened and afraid after a man aggressively yelled at her and then stole her bike along the Whanganui shared pathway.

The woman said she was biking near the Balgownie Ave end around 3.30pm on August 18 when a young man holding a beer bottle ran out near AFFCO Imlay, demanded she stop, swore at her in demanding she give him the bike and continued to yell racial phrases at her.

She said he then grabbed the handlebars, smashed the beer bottle and rode off towards the city centre.

"I was pretty shaken, It was one of those things I wouldn't expect to happen especially at 3.30pm."

The woman called police, who came and examined the scene and then took her home.

A police spokesperson told the Chronicle there was no update regarding catching the offender.

The woman, who is over 65, is a local and said she had been cycling along the cycleway ever since it opened.

"What's really upsetting for me is I don't feel safe anymore," she said.

"There are many people, maybe older woman cycling alone, I know some and we all love it."

The woman said she has always known the section of the cycleway to be isolated and while waiting for the police to arrive she said the next person to come along was an older lady with her dog.

She said luckily she had her phone with her which she always takes.