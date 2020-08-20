A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of methamphetamine, cannabis for supply, and cultivating cannabis.

Police executed a search warrant in Waverley on Wednesday morning with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

As a result of the warrant, two firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, cash and a large number of cannabis plants were located.

The man has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday, August 25.

