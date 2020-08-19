On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Another is the former casein factory in Whangaehu, and she would love to know exactly where it was. It opened in 1911 and ran until about the 1930s, turning milk protein into a kind of plastic used for knife handles, piano keys and billiard balls.
With all the angst about our modern plastics made from petrochemicals, plastic from casein could be made again.
"It's not just a little story. It's the future - potentially."
Wrigglesworth's book got its final form during her 10-week Robert Lord Cottage Writers' Residency in Dunedin in 2019-20. The cover was designed by her 15-year-old daughter Freyja, and she took most of the photographs herself.
Take Me With You! A Self-Drive Guide to Whanganui's Engineering Heritage will be launched at 5.30 on August 27, in the Treadwell Gordon law offices in the top storey of the Wanganui Computer Centre - one of the items profiled. The launch is open to the public, and the book will be for sale for $45.
The book has been self-published with H&A Print and help from Hinemoa Ransom-Boyd. It will be available from Paige's Book Gallery and from her website: www.karenwrigglesworthwriter.com.