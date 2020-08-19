Who knew the Victoria Ave pavement was once lined with little glass windows that let light into underground basements?

Or that Whangaehu once had a factory that used milk to make plastic?

These and 38 other pieces of engineering heritage are profiled in Karen Wrigglesworth's new book, Take Me With You! A Self-Drive Guide to Whanganui's Engineering Heritage.

Wrigglesworth is both a mechanical engineer and a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.