Tramper located

A missing tramper was found by the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew after a beacon search near the Mangatepopo Hut on the Tongariro Crossing on Monday. The crew was called about 5.30pm and landed at the hut, where the onboard intensive care paramedic was able to receive updates on missing man's whereabouts. After a short airborne search, the crew spotted the tramper's torchlight in the heavy bush. The crew placed the paramedic close to the tramper and he was able to bush bash his way to the missing man. A hover onload of the paramedic and tramper was completed using night vision goggles. The tramper reunited with the rest of his party. The rescue followed a call for the Greenlea crew on Monday morning to Whakapapa ski field where a 2-year-old child had received a concussion after a fall.

Raft race to Bulls

The Bulls Fire Brigade is hosting the Bulls River Raft Race to raise money for the brigade. The race will be held on November 22 from Kakariki Bridge to Bulls Bridge. All participants must be 12 and older and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Each raft must have a minimum of four people and a maximum of eight. The rafts must be constructed at home and will need to be available for inspection before the race. No polystyrene products are to be used and must be 15m in length. For more information contact bullsriverraftrace@gmail.com or ring Gavin on 027 435 5173.

Covid closes facilities

A number of Rangitikei District Council services and facilities are closed under Covid-19 alert level 2. Youth spaces in Marton and Taihape, all drinking fountains and the fill and go water filter tap at the Marton Memorial Hall are now closed. The Bulls Library is unable to meet the Covid-19 requirements for social distancing and is closed but Marton and Taihape libraries remain open. Council facilities that remain open include parks and reserves, public toilets, playgrounds and skateparks, information centres, waste transfer stations and the council offices. There are limitations around community halls and cemeteries but they remain open.

Beef + Lamb event

Beef + Lamb NZ has its Western North Island Farmer Council annual meeting at Ohangai Events Centre in Hawera on September 2, with a dinner and guest speaker. Voting for farmer council representatives will take place, and nominations close on August 19. Register to attend the event at B+LNZ's new event website.