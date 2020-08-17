Local MPs and party candidates have backed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's decision to push this year's General Election back by four weeks due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

The election was to be held on September 19 but will now be held on October 17.

National MP for Rangitīkei Ian McKelvie said the decision was "sensible".

"I think people were concerned, and they still are concerned, especially our older population," McKelvie said.

"If we allay people's fears and give them the confidence to go out and vote, then it's a good move."

The additional four weeks would give the Government the opportunity to clarify "what's going on", McKelvie said, as well as give the Opposition an opportunity to question them.

National MP for Rangitikei, Ian McKelvie. Photo / Bevan Conley

"Both of those things are positive from a New Zealand perspective."

Whanganui Labour candidate Steph Lewis said the decision was "the right thing to do" and that a lot of people in the community would "feel better by the election being delayed".

"Obviously pushing the election back by four weeks will put a bit of pressure on finances but I still think it was the right thing to do," Lewis said.

"Everybody is in the same position, regardless of which party they're standing for, and the most important thing is that the public has certainty in terms of what the date will be."

National's Whanganui MP Harete Hipango said she would be "cautious and guarded" when campaigning began again and that it would be "at a distance and with a clear message of safety".

"Despite the Prime Minister coming out with an election date, I think there's still uncertainty for New Zealanders," Hipango said.

"In terms of the election date and democracy, I think it gives New Zealanders more time to decide who's really got a plan to mitigate and to manage Covid-19, and to have the transparency around that."

Labour candidate for Whanganui, Steph Lewis (L), and incumbent National MP for Whanganui, Harete Hipango. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Labour MP for Te Tai Hauāuru, Adrian Rurawhe, agreed with the Prime Minister's decision to take "all available options" into account.

"There will be people out there who are feeling unsure about participating in an election at this time as well, so I think it was the right thing to do," Rurawhe said.

"My campaign team will be meeting over Zoom, as you do these days, and there's a whole lot of considerations to take into account.

Labour candidate for Rangitīkei, Soraya Peke-Mason, said public feedback showed that people "clearly wanted the date to be moved".

"A month was very reasonable, and I'm happy with that," Peke-Mason said.

"Transparency is key, and the decision she came to was very sound."

Alan Clay, Green party candidate for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Green Party were happy that the election date had been changed, their candidate for Whanganui, Alan Clay, said.

"It's encouraging that, in this time of crisis, there is some consensus (between political parties) there, and good on [Ardern] for understanding that," Clay said.

"I've been looking ahead and thinking 'wow, there's two more months of campaigning', but more is better than less, frankly, because there will be more time to connect with voters."

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, deputy leader of the Māori Party and candidate for Te Tai Hauāuru, said that the Māori party had requested that the election date be changed and now was the time to remain vigilant and compliant to make sure Covid-19 didn't spread.

"We're not in Parliament, but last week we sent a request to the Prime Minister to extend the date, and we're really pleased that she's has taken on that feedback," Ngarewa-Packer said.

"We may have varying political parties but I think it's important that we work together and our singular focus should be unity."

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, deputy leader of the Māori Party and candidate for Te Tai Hauāuru. Photo / Screenshot

The New Conservative candidate for Whanganui, Jonathan Marshall, said he wasn't concerned about having the election on the original date or moving it back four weeks.

"The idea of an election is about a contest of ideas, and people need to have the time to contest those ideas," Marshall said.

"It's always going to be helpful to have more time; no one would deny that, but it still requires the hunger of our people to want to listen to the discussions and debates that surround these ideas."