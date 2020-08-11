A person using a hammer was involved in a robbery in central Whanganui on Monday night.

Police were called to the incident at "a commercial premises" on Taupo Quay around 6.20pm.

A Police spokeswoman said a quantity of jewellery was stolen and it appeared the offender may have injured themself in the robbery.

She said the name of the premises "is not something Police is able to confirm" but it is understood to be The Warehouse.

Advertisement

Police are making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident and locate the offender, she said.