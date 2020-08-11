Age Concern Whanganui is starting a range of new services after the Covid-19 lockdown identified some serious needs for older people in the community.

One of those issues was grocery shopping and being able to get groceries delivered, with online shopping delivery slots often fully booked.

Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm said they approached local supermarkets about a joint service to deliver groceries to those in need and Mark Oliver from New World was keen to get on board. During lockdown, the service delivered groceries to around 70 people and it's been decided to continue with it.

"We've carried on that partnership with New World because they were the ones that were very supportive and very proactive around their approach," Malcolm said.

The service is focused on people who do not have extra support or family or friends who can do their shopping.

People can phone Age Concern on 345 1799 for help with grocery shopping. A staff member will collect their grocery list, buy their groceries under an Age Concern account and deliver them for a $6 fee.

Malcolm said until Age Concern has an eftpos machine, people will need to make payment for their groceries and delivery by other means such as a cheque.

Age Concern is also starting a service for hospital visits to people in need.

"We can go and visit people who don't have any family or natural supports, check-in how they're doing, do their laundry and then assist them through discharge and going home to make sure they have everything they need," Malcolm said.

"We're well aware people are discharged from hospital and they don't have any groceries or fresh food so we can take them home, take them their groceries and make sure they're okay."



Malcolm said another new service will be teaching those who want to learn how to use online banking on their devices.

Malcolm and Volunteer Whanganui manager Sandra Rickey have visited local banks to get their support and will run classes from September 21. People can bring their own devices or technology will be provided for them.

"People realised through Covid-19 that if they had been able to do online banking it would have made things easier," Malcolm said.

With banks changing their hours and cheques beginning to be phased out, Malcolm said Age Concern wanted to be proactive in assisting people to become confident in using the technology.

Age Concern Whanganui will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday for a three-month trial period. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Age Concern office will trial new opening hours from Monday, August 17.

Currently, it is open from 9am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday but from next Monday opening hours will be 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday for a three-month trial period.

The change follows an assessment of when calls were received during lockdown, with many people reluctant to leave messages out of office hours. Fridays were usually a quiet day at the office.

Age Concern wanted feedback over the next three months on the new hours, Malcolm said.

"We don't want it to be detrimental but we think that if we're open till 5pm, health professionals work through till 5pm as well as other agencies, and then people will know we're here."