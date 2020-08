Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Manawatū yesterday.

One person died following a crash between a car and motorcycle on Rangiotu Rd, Himatangi, around 6.30am on Thursday.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and want to hear from witnesses.

Anyone with information should ring police on 105 and quote file number 200806/4793.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.