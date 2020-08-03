A date has been set to open the doors of the new $8.2 million Bulls Community Centre.

Rangitīkei District Council will host an opening ceremony for the project which has been in the works for just under two years.

Construction of the project, on the corner of Criterion and Bridge Sts, began in December 2018, with all major internal construction work now complete, council chief executive Peter Beggs said.

External construction around the car park and the rest of the outdoor deck area needs to be constructed.

The carapace also needs to be constructed, which will be a large mesh design feature that will go outside the centre.

Beggs said as people walk into the ground floor off the street there will be an information area manned by staff and then a hallway will lead to a stage and an under-stage with a main hall and a flexible space that seats 306.

A circular staircase connects all floors and from the ground floor will take people to the first floor that will house public computers, shelving, a meeting room, office space, lift access and an open space for a library.

Rangitīkei District Council chief executive Peter Beggs is proud of how contractors have remained focused despite Covid-19 setbacks. Photo / Supplied

Beggs said this "learning hub" will extend out as a mezzanine and all furniture and office equipment is configurable so if the space needs to be opened up for public gatherings it can be.

Beggs said the Covid-19 lockdown did halt the project and some people presumed it was only delayed for as long as level 4, but still under level 1 contractors were having to work in a very different way than beforehand.

"I'm really pleased that our team and the people we're using have focused on the outcome of trying to get a multi-purpose building," Beggs said.

Only the exterior construction is left to do near the car park and deck area as well as the construction of a large mesh design that will sit over the top of the build. Photo / Bevan Conley

He also said council had been very fortunate to work with both Te Rūnanga O Ngāti Apa and Ngāti Parewahawaha through this process.

"We are having a half-day where both iwi are getting together and collaborating on the artwork and where they will be able to work with their staff and anyone using the building from a staff perspective to teach them about the value of the building, the site, value of the district, the lands it's on, pronouncing the rooms correctly."

He said a hui is being held at a marae for staff to attend.

"The fact we've got two iwi who are happy to sit around the table and work with us on that, it signals a very strong message and I'm very proud of that," Beggs said.